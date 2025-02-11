Intrado expands global and vertical reach, strengthens carrier and enterprise partnerships

Intrado Life & Safety, Inc. (Intrado), a leader in emergency communications, today announced significant achievements in technology innovation, market expansion, and strategic partnerships throughout 2024.

Throughout 2024, Intrado strengthened its position as the essential partner for emergency response agencies and authorities, deploying next-generation 911 (NG911) solutions that serve organizations of all sizes across diverse geographic regions. Intrado’s achievements span multiple sectors, from expanding strategic partnerships and international reach to launching innovative products that enhance emergency response capabilities.

“Throughout 2024, we demonstrated our commitment to advancing public safety technology while expanding our reputation as a trusted partner in saving lives and protecting communities, including the schools, workplaces, and public spaces they depend on,” said Matt Carter, CEO of Intrado. “Looking ahead, Intrado remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in public safety by smoothing the path to full-scale NG911 adoption and the widespread adoption of modern, efficiency-enhancing tools such as AI, while working with policymakers to create equitable safety standards that meet the 21st-century needs of all citizens and businesses."

Strategic Partnerships Drive Deployment of Life-Saving Solutions

In 2024, Intrado expanded its carrier partnerships significantly, implementing large-scale emergency response solutions for major enterprises and public service organizations. Notable deployments in collaboration with AT&T included a comprehensive Emergency Gateway and Emergency Routing Service implementation supporting 50,000 endpoints for a leading global media and entertainment company, as well as the separate implementation of Intrado’s Safety Shield, Revolution, and 1,800 Wearable Panic Button solutions across facilities for a U.S. state department of education. Additionally, Intrado partnered with a separate national U.S. telecommunications provider to deploy Emergency Routing Service, facilitating 45,000 endpoints for a national government health organization.

The company established new carrier relationships with other telecommunications industry leaders and subsidiaries, including AT&T Mobility and Zoom Video Communications. Intrado also supported a new enterprise safety engagement with BluIP for hospitality emergency routing.

Improving Access to NG911 Technology

Intrado demonstrated its commitment to ensuring equitable safety for all through several significant product launches and innovations, as well as expansions into new international regions and vertical markets. To meet the growing need for industry-specific safety and security solutions, Intrado entered new verticals, including hospitality, as highlighted by the successful deployment of Safety Suite for Lamont Companies, a Marriott franchisee; retail, providing safety compliance solutions and advanced panic button implementations; as well as new healthcare campus and worker safety solutions that comply with industry standards.

New NG911 product launches and innovations enable public safety answering points (PSAPs), 911 call handlers, and first responders to more efficiently address emergency situations and generate positive outcomes, including:

The introduction of VIPER as a Service (VaaS), a connect-from-anywhere hosted NG911 call handling platform that provides PSAPs with increased staffing flexibility and efficiency, in Eastern Canada and the Maritimes.

The launch of the cloud-native LifeHub platform, bringing advanced call handling capabilities to PSAPs of all sizes and speeding the adoption of other NG911 solutions by reducing barriers to deployment such as cost and infrastructure limitations.

The release of the Emergency Call Track System (ECaTS) i3 Dashboard, enabling real-time analytics for NG911-connected PSAPs to enhance call routing and monitor network activity, supporting seamless emergency communications and responses.

Strategic mapping technology integrations to better inform first responders of exact locations and risks during indoor incidents, enhancing the availability of detailed floor plans for over 5,000 critical facilities, including schools, airports, courts, and hospitals, across 28 states, as well as to provide precise mapping and location data to immediately identify the source of an incident when Intrado Panic Buttons are activated.

Elevating Technology Leadership and Operational Excellence

In 2024, Intrado strengthened its technology leadership team with the key appointments of Liz Nguyen as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Charles Gifford as Vice President of Information Security. Under this new leadership, Intrado implemented comprehensive improvements to its technology development infrastructure, including enhanced release readiness processes, modernized network operations center (NOC) workflows, and accelerated cloud enablement initiatives.

“Innovation in public safety technology requires balancing cutting-edge capabilities with unwavering reliability,” said Liz Nguyen, CTO of Intrado. “Our focus remains on delivering innovations that make a real difference in emergency response outcomes while ensuring that advanced safety technology is accessible to all regardless of jurisdiction size or existing infrastructure landscapes.”

Intrado’s Vision of The Future of Public Safety: 2025 and Beyond

Intrado will continue advancing the adoption of innovative safety technology across geographic regions and vertical markets in 2025. The company remains focused on realizing a future of equitable safety for all by guiding public safety regulation and legislation development, as well as providing life-saving enterprise and campus safety solutions alongside flexible NG911 deployment options by embracing cloud-first strategies while maintaining support for diverse infrastructure needs.

For more information about Intrado, visit www.intrado.com.