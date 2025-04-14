Everbridge enhances race-day safety for the 129th running of the Boston Marathon

Everbridge, Inc., a provider of critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, is proud to continue its long-standing collaboration with the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) for the 129th running of the Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America. On Monday, April 21, 2025, as 30,000 runners take on the historic 26.2-mile course from Hopkinton to Boston, Everbridge will play a critical role in ensuring fast, accurate communication and clear direction for race officials, volunteers, and staff throughout race day.

As one of the most renowned endurance races in the world, the Boston Marathon requires a seamless, high-level operational strategy to keep participants and the surrounding community safe. The Everbridge platform will support race-day situational awareness by delivering rapid, decisive updates on weather conditions, logistical changes, security alerts, and emergency notifications. Messages will be distributed via SMS, the Everbridge mobile app, and other secure communication channels, helping teams respond swiftly to evolving conditions.

“Each year, the Boston Marathon brings together athletes, volunteers, and spectators from around the world, and our top priority is to ensure a safe and successful event for everyone,” said Jack Fleming, President and CEO of the Boston Athletic Association. “For the past seven years and counting, partnering with Everbridge has allowed us to provide real-time, accurate information to those who need it most, keeping everyone informed and connected throughout race day.”

“The Boston Marathon is one of the world’s most iconic races, with a legacy of resilience, community, and excellence,” said Dave Wagner, CEO of Everbridge. “We are proud to continue our enduring partnership with the B.A.A., equipping race officials and volunteers with real-time, actionable communication to help ensure a safe and seamless experience for all involved. It is an honor to contribute to the success of an event that holds such deep significance for athletes, spectators, and the city of Boston.”

The B.A.A.’s Race Operations Center will leverage Everbridge technology to streamline communication, enhance emergency response, and improve coordination between security teams, medical personnel, and volunteers stationed along the course. This ongoing collaboration highlights the shared commitment between Everbridge and the B.A.A. to prioritize safety, ensure smooth logistics, and deliver an exceptional experience for runners and supporters alike.