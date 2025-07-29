ZeroEyes Partners with Everbridge to Protect Businesses Against Gun-Related Threats

ZeroEyes announced today a new partnership with Everbridge, Inc., a provider of High Velocity Critical Event Management (CEM) and national public warning solutions. The alliance is designed to provide organizations with rapid emergency response and intelligent situational awareness in the event of a gun-related threat.

Everbridge leverages AI-powered risk intelligence and automated response technology to help organizations manage critical events with speed and confidence. Its CEM platform and mass notification system enable organizations to anticipate threats, communicate effectively, and recover quickly, minimizing disruption and enhancing resilience in the face of emergencies.

The partnership features a product integration that enables both companies to provide complementary safety technologies to mutual customers. Additionally, each organization will act as a referral partner, supporting businesses in strengthening their comprehensive security and emergency response capabilities.

“We are pleased to partner with ZeroEyes to introduce our clients to a proactive, AI-powered security and intelligent situational awareness platform that we strongly support,” said John Di Leo, Chief Operating Officer at Everbridge. “Security systems require a layered approach, and this partnership will ensure that organizations are equipped with the right technology to keep their communities safe.”

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence, including visual description, gun type, and last known location, to local law enforcement and security teams as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

“We’re proud to partner with Everbridge to advance our shared mission of helping organizations take proactive measures against gun-related violence,” said Mike Lahiff, CEO and cofounder of ZeroEyes. “Everbridge’s dedication to public safety aligns closely with our own, making them an ideal partner to expand the reach of ZeroEyes’ technology and help protect more lives.”