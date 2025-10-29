AtlasIED Names Cameron Javdani VP of Market Development for Security Solutions

AtlasIED recently announced the appointment of Cameron Javdani as Vice President of Market Development for Security Solutions. This strategic hire underscores AtlasIED’s commitment to expanding partnerships across the integrator and technology ecosystem.

Javdani brings extensive experience in both the audio and security sectors, with a strong reputation within the Security Industry Association (SIA) and among integrator networks nationwide. His career includes leadership roles centered on market development, channel partnerships, and delivering technological solutions tailored to evolving security industry needs.

“Cameron will lead the expansion of our partnerships at both the integrator and ecosystem levels,” said Michael Peveler, Vice President of Sales at AtlasIED. “He is an incredibly well-respected part of the security industry and SIA community, and we are happy to add his leadership and insight to our security solutions team.”

In his new role, Javdani will accelerate AtlasIED’s presence in the security market by strengthening relationships with integrators, consultants, and technology partners; expanding industry outreach and advocacy; and driving awareness of AtlasIED’s unified communications and life safety platforms.

“I’m honored to join AtlasIED at such a pivotal time for the security solutions business,” said Javdani. “AtlasIED’s innovation, commitment to the channel, and vision for integrated audio and security technology are aligned with where the industry is heading. I look forward to building strong partnerships that create meaningful value for our customers and the greater security ecosystem.”