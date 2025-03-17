ASSA ABLOY acquires Gesellschaft für Sicherheitstechnik mbH in Germany

ASSA ABLOY has acquired Gesellschaft für Sicherheitstechnik mbH ("GFS"), an innovative German player in emergency exit security solutions for commercial, industrial, and public buildings.

"I am very pleased to welcome GFS to ASSA ABLOY. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to add complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"I am delighted that GFS will join the ASSA ABLOY EMEIA Division. Their strong expertise in emergency exit security solutions aligns perfectly with our commitment to safety, innovation, and customer-centric solutions. We welcome the team at GFS to the ASSA ABLOY family," says Neil Vann, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of EMEIA Division.

GFS was established in 1977 and has some 20 employees. The main office and factory are located in Hamburg, Germany.

Sales for 2024 amounted to about MEUR 12 (approx. MSEK 130) with a strong EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.