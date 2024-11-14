Everbridge integrates Vizzion’s live traffic camera network with its CEM platform

Everbridge, Inc. today announced a strategic partnership with Vizzion, the premier provider of real-time road imagery from traffic cameras and on-vehicle camera feeds. The collaboration will further enhance the Everbridge 360 Critical Event Management platform by integrating Vizzion’s coverage of live road conditions, offering customers enhanced situational awareness and response capabilities.

By incorporating Vizzion’s comprehensive network of over 70,000 live traffic cameras globally, Everbridge is continuing to expand its comprehensive and global risk intelligence feeds for organizations to access detailed, real-time visual data during critical events. From natural disasters to traffic incidents, this partnership enables organizations to know earlier and make faster, more informed decisions, ensuring the safety and well-being of their people, assets, and operations.

“We are excited to partner with Vizzion to bring even greater visibility to our customers,” said Doug Peete, Chief Product Officer for the Everbridge 360 CEM Platform. “Vizzion’s extensive traffic camera network will enhance our ability to provide real-time data and insights, helping our customers stay ahead of potential threats and manage incidents more effectively. As we look ahead, we are planning to add even more functionality from Vizzion in 2025.”

“Our partnership with Everbridge helps bring the benefits of our worldwide camera network for risk detection, validation, response, and investigation to thousands of security, safety, and supply chain teams,” said Chris Cooper, Vizzion’s President. “Pairing our live road imagery with other data sets and geo-visualization capabilities provided by Everbridge helps extract the most value out of the data.”

With this partnership, Everbridge continues to strengthen its CEM platform by providing organizations with the tools they need to proactively mitigate risks and ensure business continuity. The integration of Vizzion’s live camera feeds will enhance Everbridge’s situational intelligence capabilities across a wide range of industries, including transportation, government, utilities, and more.