Securitas and AlertMedia Partner on Global Crisis Management and Emergency Response

Securitas today announced a technology integration partnership with AlertMedia to strengthen organizational crisis preparedness.

The partnership, which was established to support businesses in the face of geopolitical instability, rising infrastructure cyberattacks, and public health emergencies, will pair Securitas’ managed risk intelligence and GSOC services with AlertMedia’s risk and response platform to form a centralized solution that continuously monitors threats, automates alerts, and coordinates response.

Securitas intelligence analysts will provide insights into risks such as geopolitical developments, natural disasters, and other security events, which will then integrate with AlertMedia’s platform for a more accurate view of organizational risk.

“Given today’s volatile world, they need to strengthen their ability to prepare for crises, manage them effectively, and protect their employees—worldwide and around the clock,” commented Martin Althén, President of Securitas Digital. “Together with AlertMedia, we provide both the experts and the platform to build resilient programs that protect what matters most.”

Christopher Kenessey, CEO of AlertMedia, noted that the Securitas integration is particularly helpful for organizations looking to benefit from continuous threat detection and response without having to build their internal capabilities from scratch.

The agreement is part of Securitas’ broader strategy to expand its intelligence-led security services for global enterprises, with both companies indicating that this will be the first of many joint initiatives in risk and crisis management.