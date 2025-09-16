SWEAR Security Platform Validated by ESI Convergent

The validation highlights SWEAR’s ability to preserve digital DNA, keeping video, audio and files tamper-evident for security and public safety use.
SWEAR announced that its Security platform has been officially validated by ESI Convergent following a comprehensive evaluation of its capabilities. The validation positions the company’s technology at the forefront of content integrity in real-time video surveillance, public safety and critical incident response.

The process conducted by ESI Convergent examined SWEAR’s ability to verify the authenticity of video, audio and digital files through its proprietary framework. The platform preserves the digital DNA of each file by mapping pixels, frames and soundbites without embedding metadata or altering the original creation. This ensures that content remains tamper-evident and defensible across legal, operational and public domains, according to the announcement.

“This validation underscores what we’ve always known: securing the truth is a mission-critical function,” stated Jason Crawforth, CEO, SWEAR. “In a world where deepfakes and misinformation can erode trust in what’s real, SWEAR helps organizations preserve integrity at the source. ESI Convergent’s endorsement reinforces our value as both a security technology and a truth verification platform.”

SWEAR and ESI Convergent said the collaboration reflects growing industry demand for solutions that authenticate media without compromising it, particularly as video surveillance and digital communications play a larger role in security investigations, compliance and crisis management.

“We were impressed by the SWEAR platform’s ability to verify digital authenticity without altering the original content,” said Pierre Bourgeix, President, ESI Convergent. “The solution fills a critical gap in today’s security environment because it gives organizations the power to prove what’s real in a landscape that is increasingly manipulated. We envision SWEAR playing a vital role across government, commercial and public safety sectors in the coming years.”

The company said the technology addresses the rising threat of manipulated data as AI-generated content becomes more advanced. By capturing and mapping the digital DNA of media at the moment of creation and preserving it in an independent blockchain ledger, SWEAR Security creates a chain of custody designed to be irrefutable. The platform allows security leaders to make mission-critical decisions with confidence that their content is original and tamper-evident.

