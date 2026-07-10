Zenitel Appoints David Douglas as Southwest Regional Sales Leader

David Douglas previously held sales and business development positions with American Integrated Security Group and Motorola before joining Zenitel as regional sales leader for the company's Southwest territory.

Zenitel has appointed David Douglas as Regional Sales Leader for the Southwest region within its Americas Onshore Business Unit.

Douglas will oversee the Southwest region, which includes Arizona, California, Hawaii and Nevada.

Before entering the private sector, Douglas served for 31 years in Southern California law enforcement and was a first responder to the Sept. 11 World Trade Center attacks. According to the company, his public service career focused on building trust and addressing complex challenges.

After leaving law enforcement, Douglas held sales and business development roles with integrator American Integrated Security Group (AISG) and Motorola’s A&E group and Federal Government Division/DoD. Zenitel said he developed customer relationships, delivered customer service and supported business growth in those positions.

Douglas earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from California State University, Long Beach. He also serves on the board of Optelligent Market Solutions, which provides services for companies entering the U.S. physical security market.

“I’m honored to join Zenitel and lead the Southwest sales organization,” Douglas said in a statement. “Throughout my career — both in public service and business — I’ve learned that success is built on trust, accountability, and strong relationships. I look forward to working with our customers and team members to deliver our intelligent critical communication solutions.”

Bruce Czerwinski, senior vice president of Zenitel Americas, said Douglas’ background in law enforcement and business development will support the company’s efforts in the region.

“We are very excited to welcome David to our team,” Czerwinski said in a statement. “Beyond his impressive law enforcement career, David has demonstrated a proven ability to build relationships and deliver results. We are confident that his leadership will strengthen our presence across the Southwest region and help us continue to deliver solutions that allow people to hear, be heard, and be understood, every time.”

Douglas is based in the Reno, Nev., area.