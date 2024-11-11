Vismo and International SOS aid clients' staff during hurricanes Milton and Helene

Vismo and International SOS celebrate the 10th anniversary of their partnership this year. The milestone coincided with the arrival of Hurricane Helene in September and Hurricane Milton in October, when the companies provided their clients’ employees—users of the Vismo Locate & Protect App—with intelligence updates, including special advisories, to help them keep as safe as possible.

Special advisories include “Act Now, take immediate precautions, or change travel plans” notifications. During the hurricanes, the advisories were used by clients in real-time and sent via mass notification messages to users likely to be impacted by the hurricanes. The notification tool uses multiple communication channels, including SMS, email, Slack, and voice, to communicate with users to maximize the chances of them receiving advisories.

Colin Dale, Global Sales Director, Vismo, comments, “We are delighted that our app and portal operated seamlessly with International SOS before, during, and after the hurricanes, to help save lives and minimize injury. It’s a testament to both parties that mass notification did its job, despite the conditions that many of the app users and their phones found themselves in.

“But the app is designed to work under extreme conditions by extending battery life, operating with weak network signals, and giving enhanced real-time tracking accuracy.”

Sally Wang, Group Vice President, Global Alliances & Partnerships, International SOS, says, “International SOS plays a vital role in ensuring the safety and well-being of mobile workforces, and we are delighted to mark the celebration of ten years of partnership that has supported organizations worldwide.”