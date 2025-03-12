Everbridge defends the City of Baltimore with enhanced emergency communications

Everbridge, Inc., a provider of critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced that the City of Baltimore has deployed the Everbridge Public Safety platform, reinforcing its commitment to protecting residents and enhancing community resilience in the face of emergencies and large-scale events.

As a vibrant and diverse city, Baltimore serves as a major hub on the East Coast, home to nearly 600,000 residents and millions of annual visitors. The BMORE Alert Mass Notification System, powered by Everbridge, strengthens the city’s ability to communicate rapidly and effectively during critical situations, ensuring that individuals receive timely, life-saving information when it matters most.

“Baltimore recognizes the importance of using the latest technology to keep our community safe,” said Joey Henderson, Director of the Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management. “Everbridge equips us with a powerful platform to deliver timely and critical information to our residents, enhancing our overall emergency preparedness.”

The Everbridge Mass Notification solution enables Baltimore to reach its population through a multi-modal approach, including text, email, mobile app notifications, voice calls, TTY/TDD, and social media. This flexibility ensures that emergency messages can be disseminated quickly across multiple channels, reaching the right people at the right time—whether citywide or targeted to specific areas affected by an event.

To further strengthen its emergency communication capabilities, Baltimore has also implemented Everbridge Resident Connection, which enables city officials to draw geo-fenced shapes on a map, allowing them to accurately reach the largest number of people in those zones. This granular approach is essential for reaching vulnerable populations, including individuals with special needs, those dependent on medical devices, and residents with limited internet access.

“Everbridge is proud to support the City of Baltimore in its mission to safeguard residents and visitors,” said Dave Wagner, CEO of Everbridge. “By deploying our public safety technology, Baltimore is enhancing its ability to mitigate risk, improve situational awareness, and build a more resilient community.”

Baltimore joins a growing list of Maryland-based Everbridge customers, including hospitals, schools, public transportation systems, and local governments across Anne Arundel, Carroll, Queen Anne’s, and Prince George's counties. Other major U.S. cities leveraging Everbridge technology include New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, Philadelphia, Boston, and Washington, D.C.