AtlasIED extends warranty on the IPX Series mass notification system

AtlasIED, a leader in the commercial audio and security industries, announced a significant extension to its IPX Series warranty. Now, all IPX products have a five-year warranty* from the date of purchase.

The IPX Series, known for its powerful blend of audio and visual communication capabilities, is trusted in education, healthcare, industrial, warehouse, and other commercial environments to deliver real-time emergency alerts and routine communications. This updated warranty reinforces AtlasIED’s confidence in the long-term performance of the IPX platform, which includes loudspeaker endpoints, visual displays, paging systems, and the newly launched Rapid Alert system. The variety of form factors for a multitude of environments (indoors and outdoors) offers flexibility and coverage.

“Reliability is crucial in safety and communication systems, and our extended warranty showcases the trust we have in our engineering and manufacturing,” said Michael Peveler, VP of Sales at AtlasIED. “Whether it’s for routine messaging or life-saving emergency alerts, customers can have even greater confidence in the long-term performance of our IPX Series."

Built to last and engineered for critical environments, IPX devices feature robust enclosures, advanced integration with platforms like InformaCast, and flexible configuration options tailored for any commercial setting. IPX devices are designed and manufactured by a 91+-year-old commercial audio leader, ensuring that speech clarity for intelligible information dissemination and, ultimately, comprehension is built into each loudspeaker endpoint.

Backed by a five-year warranty, the IPX Series delivers dependable networked communication solutions.

*Excludes IP-1522LP, IP-DB, and IP-PB.