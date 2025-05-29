Vismo announces mobile app optimization of its mass notification offering

Vismo has optimized its mass notification offering by including it on the Vismo Monitor App. Employers can now see their employees' real-time locations on the app and immediately send mass notifications to staff affected by, or under potential threat from, a crisis via the app.

“Having all the functionality of our mass notification on the app saves crucial time and gives security teams greater flexibility by not having to be in a static, fixed place of work in front of a computer screen,” says Vismo Global Sales Director Colin Dale.

The app works with any mobile device, and the Vismo platform supports satellite phones and trackers.

“We achieved this by integrating the app with our secure portal so that the app mirrors the full functionality of the portal,” says Dale. “That saves time for employers’ security operations. No longer do they have to switch platforms to run mass notifications or indeed any other function of the app. They can do everything on a smartphone.”

“One unique aspect of our tier one service is our ability to use more than 600 direct roaming agreements globally in a permanent roaming solution where needed,” Dale adds. “They give employer organizations very powerful roaming connectivity, with fallbacks and optional eSIMs, to ensure the most robust network connectivity possible for all two-way mass notification actions.”

Vismo’s mass notification makes use of multi-channel messaging between security teams and app users. It is real-time communication with an entire workforce, selected groups of staff, or one individual, regardless of their location. Additionally, it can be integrated with and customized via employer organizations’ own infrastructure, including HR systems and security protocols.

Vismo utilizes intelligence feeds 24/7 to see threats as they are reported by specialist intelligence-gathering operations and other sources, including emergency services, individuals, news, and other organizations.

Dale comments, “Mass notification is a fundamental part of safeguarding staff in any situation anywhere, whether in at-risk areas or wherever the unexpected can suddenly happen.

“When they learn of a threat, employer organizations’ security staff, or outsourced security teams, can take immediate steps to help. Step number one is to use mass notification to give an urgent warning about what is happening or about to happen and then give more details with advice on how to be safe as events unfold.”

Dale adds, “Step two includes optional phone conversations between those under duress or at risk and security staff to gain further information, including the proximity of the app users to what is unfolding and more detail about it. Step three involves liaison with emergency services and private security companies and, ultimately, evacuation, if required.”

More about Vismo mass notification: https://www.vismo.com/products/risk-management/mass-notification/