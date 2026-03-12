Motorola Solutions Acquires Exacom, Provider of 911 and Radio Communications Recording Technology

Recording and logging systems capture voice communications from emergency calls, radio traffic and dispatch systems, creating time-stamped records used for incident review, compliance and investigations.

Motorola Solutions announced it has acquired Exacom, a provider of cloud-native voice and multimedia recording and logging technologies used in mission-critical communications environments, including 911 and radio systems. The company is based in Manchester, N.H.

Exacom’s technology is designed to help public safety agencies consolidate call logs and record 911 audio and radio traffic directly into cloud-based or on-premise storage systems. The systems are intended to create a unified record of an incident by capturing communications data from multiple sources.

Motorola Solutions said integrating Exacom’s capabilities with its Assist Suites will enable agencies to gain insights during active incidents while also preserving evidentiary records for compliance, quality assurance and investigations. Exacom’s logging recorders currently integrate with more than 85 radio, 911 call-handling, computer-aided dispatch (CAD) and enterprise voice systems.

Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer at Motorola Solutions, said the acquisition is aimed at bringing together communications and video data to improve situational awareness. “In a landscape where data is often fragmented, we are moving to unify the ‘audible truth’ of emergency calls and critical voice communication with the ‘visual truth’ of video,” Saptharishi said.

Motorola Solutions said Exacom will be integrated into its Digital Evidence Management System as part of an effort to create a centralized data layer that can be analyzed using the company’s Assist mission-critical AI platform.

In addition to its recording and logging solutions, Exacom’s portfolio includes cybersecurity capabilities through its subsidiary SecuLore, which provides network monitoring and threat detection designed to protect mission-critical public safety networks.

Exacom serves customers across several sectors, including public safety, energy, utilities, transportation and security.

Al Brisard, president and CEO of Exacom, said joining Motorola Solutions aligns with the company’s development path and customer base in public safety. “Integrating our cloud-native recording solution with the Motorola Solutions command center suite unlocks new levels of visibility, performance and response capabilities for any kind of incident,” Brisard said.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.