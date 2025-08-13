Blackline Safety Expands In-House Quality Assurance Program

Blackline Safety Corp. announced an expansion of its in-house Quality Assurance Program. The QA Program will receive upgraded inspection equipment, a boost for in-lab product testing, and a larger team.

Building on the company’s $2 million CDN investment in Surface Mount Technology (SMT), the expansion provides more advanced inspection tools for greater oversight and controls. New state-of-the-art automated equipment will test product reliability and resilience when submerged in water or subjected to extreme temperatures.

“All of our quality assurance testing is done in true-to-life simulated environments just steps from the manufacturing floor to enable us to react in real time as needed, a process that just can’t be achieved when manufacturing is done elsewhere,” said Blair Svoboda, Director, Quality Assurance at Blackline Safety.

Blackline Safety’s QA team has grown by 250%, with 35 QA specialists running 68-point quality tests on the company’s products as well as its cellular and satellite networks.

“Every test and check in our QA process comes down to one simple question: will this device keep someone safe when it counts?” Svoboda continued. “At Blackline, quality assurance isn’t about ticking boxes; it’s about protecting professionals like the lone worker in a remote oilfield, the firefighter charging into danger, or the technician maintaining a power grid in a storm.”