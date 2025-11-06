E&B Fire Appoints Simon Parr as Operations Director to Lead Growth

E&B Fire welcomes Simon Parr as Operations Director to help guide its growing team and maintain high standards of customer care in life safety and security.

Simon brings over two decades of experience in the fire and security industry, having held both operational and management roles across teams, projects, and contracts. His practical knowledge, focus on people, and commitment to process improvement make him a strong addition to the company’s leadership team.

Says Simon: “What stood out to me about E&B Fire is the way it combines technical knowledge with teamwork and a genuine focus on customer care. My aim is to support the team, build on the strong foundation already in place, and help make sure our operations develop alongside the growth of the business. I want to create an environment where people can succeed and where quality remains at the center of everything we do.”

In his new role, Simon will oversee day-to-day operations, working closely with teams across the company to ensure every project runs smoothly from design through to completion.

He will also take an active role in shaping the company’s operational strategy, apprenticeship opportunities, and the development of skilled talent. This is whilst helping to develop new processes and initiatives that support efficiency, training, and long-term sustainability.

Luke Stuart-Evans, Co-Director at E&B Fire, added. “Simon brings the right experience and approach to our team. As we grow, it’s important that our operations remain strong and consistent to maintain customer excellence, and Simon will play a key role in ensuring this happens. His focus on people and practical knowledge fits well with how we work, and I know he will help us continue building a capable, reliable team for the future.”

Andy Brooks, Co-Director at E&B Fire, concluded, “Simon’s appointment reinforces the leadership foundations Luke and I have built. We want to make sure our growth is backed by strong operational oversight and the same principles of quality and reliability that define how we work.”