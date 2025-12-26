Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Adds United Fire Solutions in SoCal

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has expanded its operations in Southern California with the addition of United Fire Solutions, a full-service fire protection company based in Murrieta, Calif. The move increases Pye-Barker’s presence in the region and extends its ability to deliver integrated life safety protection to a broader set of customers.

United Fire Solutions offers end-to-end services for fire suppression systems, fire sprinklers and emergency lighting. The company also has experience with commercial kitchen suppression and vehicle suppression systems and conducts inspection, testing and maintenance of critical special hazard systems.

The United Fire Solutions team stresses fast, reliable response available 24/7 for emergencies, according to an announcement. Founded in 2013 by Brandon De Yager and Stephen Martz, the company has developed strong customer relationships across Southern California and established its reputation on integrity, hard work, quality and safety.

Under the agreement, United Fire’s technicians will continue serving customers locally with support and resources from Pye-Barker’s national network.

Generational Equity represented United Fire in the transaction, and Pye-Barker was represented by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP.