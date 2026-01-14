Pye-Barker Acquires Coastal Sprinkler Expanding Services in Southern Texas

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has completed the acquisition of Coastal Sprinkler, the company announced.

The transaction expands Pye-Barker’s fire sprinkler capabilities and service footprint in Southern Texas and is intended to strengthen the company’s ability to deliver comprehensive fire protection solutions in the region.

Coastal Sprinkler, headquartered in Beaumont, Texas, has served industrial commercial and residential customers throughout Southeast Texas since 1987. The full-service fire sprinkler company specializes in water-based automatic fire sprinkler systems and provides design installation maintenance service and inspection capabilities.

The business was founded by Carl W. Cuniff and is now operated by his sons Russell and Kevan Cuniff. The release stated the company has built a reputation for quality workmanship and customer service across the region.

"The foundation of any successful fire and life safety company is built on technical expertise and the trust earned in local communities," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "What Russell, Kevan and their team have accomplished at Coastal Sprinkler reflects the values that matter to us — a commitment to quality work, customer relationships and developing people. This partnership brings together a locally impactful business with national resources, which benefits everyone we serve."

Pye-Barker said Coastal Sprinkler’s team of skilled technicians will continue to serve customers throughout Southeast Texas backed by Pye-Barker’s support and resources. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.