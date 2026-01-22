NFPA Opens Nominations for 2026 James M. Shannon Advocacy Medal Award

Nominations are now open for the 2026 James M. Shannon Advocacy Medal recognizing advocacy that has advanced fire and life safety and reduced losses from fire and related hazards.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has opened the nomination period for the 2026 James M. Shannon Advocacy Medal.

The award recognizes individuals or groups whose advocacy has contributed to advancing fire and life safety and reducing losses from fire, electrical and related hazards, according to NFPA.

Nominations are being accepted through February 28. The application form is available for download and can be emailed ([email protected] ) to NFPA for submission before the deadline.

The medal is named for former NFPA President James M. Shannon. During his 12-year tenure as president, Shannon was noted for his leadership in efforts to reduce fire loss and for advocating initiatives such as fire-safe cigarettes and fire sprinklers in all new homes.

NFPA said it will consider nominations from fire service members as well as other individuals and groups whose advocacy aligns with the award’s criteria. Previous recipients have focused on improving firefighter safety, promoting updated codes and standards and increasing the use of fire sprinklers.

The recipient of the 2026 medal will be announced and recognized at the NFPA Conference & Expo, set for June 22-24 in Las Vegas.