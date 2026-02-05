APi Group Completes Acquisition of CertaSite

APi Group's acquisition of CertaSite is expected to be accretive to earnings and supports the company's strategy of pursuing regulatory-driven recurring revenue opportunities.
Feb. 5, 2026
CertaSite provides comprehensive fire and life safety services throughout the Midwest region.

APi Group Corp. announced it has completed its acquisition of CertaSite, a Midwest-based fire and life safety services provider.

The deal, which closed on February 2, brings an inspection-focused company into APi's portfolio of safety services. CertaSite specializes in comprehensive fire and life safety services throughout the Midwest region.

According to the company, the acquisition aligns with APi's focus on non-discretionary, regulatory driven and recurring revenue opportunities in the safety services sector. The addition of CertaSite is expected to support APi's "10/16/60+" shareholder value creation framework through the acquired company's inspection-first strategy, strong EBITDA margin profile and asset light business model.

"We welcome our new CertaSite teammates to the APi family," said Russ Becker, APi's President and CEO. "We are uniquely positioned to partner with CertaSite to accelerate its people-first and inspection-first strategies, and we can't wait to get to work pursuing the opportunities and synergies this acquisition will provide."

Becker added that the company enters 2026 with a strong balance sheet and a robust M&A pipeline, continuing what he described as a 20-plus year history of growth through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

APi Group is a global business services provider specializing in fire and life safety, security, elevator and escalator services and specialty services. The company operates more than 500 locations worldwide and maintains a substantial recurring revenue base.

