Pye-Barker Acquires Jersey Fire Protection to Strengthen Mid-Atlantic Region

Representatives from Pye-Barker and Jersey Fire Protection Corp. celebrate the acquisition at Jersey Fire's West Deptford, N.J., headquarters.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has completed the acquisition of Jersey Fire Protection Corp., expanding its operations in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Jersey Fire Protection is a fire protection services provider serving New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland. The acquisition strengthens Pye-Barker’s fire protection and life safety capabilities in the Mid-Atlantic region.

"At Jersey Fire, we've built our business on trust," stated Peter Kappatos, President of Jersey Fire Protection. "From the select business partnerships we maintain to the quality of craftsmanship we deliver, integrity has been our foundation. Joining Pye-Barker strengthens our ability to serve our customers with even greater resources and expertise, while maintaining the personal service and commitment to excellence they've come to expect."

Jersey Fire Protection is based in West Deptford, N.J., and specializes in engineering, design, installation, inspection and maintenance of fire sprinkler systems. The company also provides fire suppression systems, fire alarm systems, fire extinguisher sales and inspections and 24-hour emergency service.

The local team at Jersey Fire Protection will continue to serve customers across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland following the transaction. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the deal.