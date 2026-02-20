Pye-Barker Expands in Florida With Universal Fire Systems Buy

Team members from Universal Fire Systems and Pye-Barker Fire & Safety gather following the announcement of Pye-Barker’s acquisition of the Tampa-based fire sprinkler company.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has completed the acquisition of Universal Fire Systems, a Tampa, Florida-based fire sprinkler specialist that has operated for 34 years, the companies announced.

The deal adds Universal’s portfolio of commercial fire sprinkler projects to Pye-Barker’s existing operations in the state, strengthening the company’s fire protection capabilities across the Tampa Bay market. The acquisition also enhances Pye-Barker’s full fire code compliance services for customers in the region.

Universal Fire Systems is known for system design, installation, inspection and maintenance of fire sprinkler systems and has served commercial clients including healthcare facilities, hospitality properties, educational institutions and municipal projects. Its work includes some of Tampa Bay’s recognizable buildings.

Universal Fire Systems’ technicians will continue serving customers in the Tampa Bay area under the new ownership. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP acted as legal counsel for Pye-Barker in the transaction.