Pye-Barker Expands West Coast Footprint With ASCI Security Buy

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired Access Security Controls International, which operates as ASCI Security, expanding its integrated life safety and security services across California and the broader Southwest region.

Based in Irvine, Calif., ASCI Security provides fire detection and security alarm solutions across Southern, Central and Northern California as well as Nevada and Arizona. The company offers a range of services including access control, fire and security alarms, video surveillance and bi-directional amplifier (BDA) communication systems. Its projects span industrial, multifamily, educational and other commercial environments, including marina security systems designed to operate in harsh ocean conditions.

Pye-Barker said the acquisition will strengthen its regional presence by integrating ASCI’s fire alarm and security expertise with its existing fire protection capabilities. The move is intended to expand the company’s ability to deliver integrated life safety solutions across the region.

ASCI Security’s service model focuses on integrated systems and end-to-end management, with offerings that include ongoing monitoring, testing and maintenance services.

“Integrated life safety services provide smarter and more secure environments for our customers,” said Chuck White, co-owner of ASCI Security. “That’s why Pye-Barker’s national resources will make such a difference for our customers, increasing our reach and depth of service to provide the highest quality security and fire protection solutions.”

Gregg Miller, co-owner of ASCI Security, said the company’s local teams will remain in place following the acquisition, allowing the business to continue serving customers and maintaining relationships throughout California and the Southwest.

Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker, said the ASCI team has established a strong reputation for delivering efficient life safety solutions. “I’m grateful of the trust they have placed in us to protect their legacy,” Proctor said, adding that the companies will work together to expand service offerings for customers in California and beyond.

ASCI’s employees will continue supporting customers across California, Nevada and Arizona under the new ownership. The law firm Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.