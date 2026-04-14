Pye-Barker Adds Philadelphia Detection Systems to Grow Northeast Presence

Philadelphia Detection Systems has provided design, installation, service and inspection of fire and security systems in the region since 1987.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired Philadelphia Detection Systems, expanding its fire alarm and security services in the Philadelphia region.

Philadelphia Detection Systems provides fire and burglar detection, video surveillance, access control and communication systems, serving customers in New Jersey and Philadelphia. The company has delivered design, installation, service and inspection since 1987.

"For nearly 30 years, Philadelphia Detection Systems has been here to help protect what matters most for our community," said Stewart Rose, owner of Philadelphia Detection Systems. "I feel lucky to now have the national resources of Pye-Barker to help us serve customers better with additional fire protection solutions."

The acquisition enables Pye-Barker to enhance customer service in the region and expand its life safety offerings to more businesses.

Pye-Barker also acquired Low Volt Ninja in Philadelphia, which provides fire alarm and security system services for commercial, industrial and residential customers.

Both Philadelphia Detection Systems and Low Volt Ninja will continue serving customers in Philadelphia and New Jersey as part of Pye-Barker.

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transactions.