RapidFire Acquires ACT Low Voltage, Adds Dallas-Fort Worth Presence

RapidFire Safety & Security has acquired ACT Low Voltage, expanding its presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

ACT Low Voltage, founded in 2010, is a NICET-certified and NFPA-compliant provider specializing in the installation and maintenance of commercial fire alarm systems across Dallas-Fort Worth.

“This marks a new chapter for ACT, its employees and its customers. All team members will remain in place to ensure continuity, preserve trusted relationships and maintain the service standards our customers rely on,” stated Bryan Bingham, owner of ACT Low Voltage. “This decision was thoughtfully made to support growth and new opportunities under RapidFire ownership, while continuing the high standard ACT has delivered for years. Thank you to everyone who helped build ACT and support its future success.”

The acquisition expands RapidFire’s fire protection and electronic security capabilities, including access control, video surveillance and integrated life safety systems. ACT’s team will continue supporting customers locally as part of RapidFire.

RapidFire said the transaction supports its strategy to expand its regional footprint and build capabilities in high-growth markets.

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC served as legal counsel for the transaction.