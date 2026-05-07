Pye-Barker Acquires Lubbock-based AAA Fire Extinguisher Co.

AAA Fire Extinguisher Co. provides inspection and servicing of portable fire extinguishers and suppression systems for commercial customers across West Texas.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired AFA Inc., dba AAA Fire Extinguisher Co., expanding the company’s fire and life safety service capabilities in West Texas.

Based in Lubbock, Texas, AAA Fire Extinguisher Co. specializes in the inspection and servicing of portable fire extinguishers and fire suppression systems. The company also installs, inspects and services kitchen hood systems for restaurants, schools and other commercial kitchens.

According to an announcement, the acquisition increases Pye-Barker’s operational capacity in the region and broadens its ability to provide integrated fire and life safety services to customers across Texas. The company said its existing operations in West Texas had primarily focused on fire alarm and security services before the deal.

“We're so grateful for the support of our local customers. It's a big part of why we're joining Pye-Barker: to give back and provide better, more comprehensive services,” said Lawrence Fithen, owner of AAA Fire Extinguisher Co. “The Pye-Barker team has been extremely welcoming, and I'm proud to say we're in a position to make this next step in meaningful fire and life safety in our community.”

Pye-Barker CEO Bart Proctor stated the addition of AAA enhances the company’s suppression capabilities in West Texas and aligns with its customer-focused approach to fire and life safety services.

The acquisition follows other nearby fire alarm and security acquisitions completed by Pye-Barker in 2024 and 2025 as the company continues expanding its integrated services footprint in Texas. AAA’s technicians will remain with the business and continue serving customers in the state.

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker.