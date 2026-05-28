Zeus Fire and Security Acquires Chattanooga-Based PM Alarms

Through its acquisition by Zeus Fire and Security, Chattanooga-based PM Alarms will join Gallaher & Associates, expanding the combined organization's fire protection and security services footprint across Southeast Tennessee.

Zeus Fire and Security, a portfolio company of Access Holdings, has acquired PM Alarms, a Chattanooga, Tenn.-based provider of fire alarm, security, access control and video solutions.

PM Alarms will join forces with Zeus partner Gallaher & Associates, a Knoxville-based life safety systems provider founded in 1973.

PM Alarms has operated for more than six decades and holds licenses in both Tennessee and Georgia. The company specializes in commercial fire alarm systems, intrusion security, access control, video solutions and video monitoring.

Stephen Castello, owner of PM Alarms, will remain involved through the transition to ensure continuity of service for existing customers and a seamless integration for the PM Alarms team.

“Joining Gallaher and Zeus is the right next step for PM Alarms, our customers, and our team,” Castello said. “Our customers will continue to be served by the same people they know, with even more tools and support behind them.”

Under the arrangement, PM Alarms customers will gain access to an expanded portfolio of fire protection and security services, enhanced monitoring capabilities and a national support network. PM Alarms employees will receive access to career development resources and training programs.

Brandon Ramsey, President and Chief Operating Officer of Zeus Fire and Security, said the acquisition advances the company's growth in the region. “PM Alarms’ strong reputation, technical expertise, and customer-first approach align perfectly with Gallaher’s culture and our mission to protect People, Property, and Profits,” Ramsey said.

Zeus was established in 2022 to build a national network of fire protection and security providers. In addition to Gallaher & Associates, its operating partners include Alert Alarm and Security Resources Pacific of Hawaii, SMG Security of Illinois, national-account provider UAS, Independent Alarm of New Jersey, PASS Fire and Security of Missouri, Martin Systems of Wisconsin, Bayside Fire and Security and Absolute Security Group of Maryland.