Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Marks 80 Years With NASCAR Tribute, Community Initiatives

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is celebrating its 80th anniversary in 2026, marking eight decades of providing fire protection, life safety and security services across the United States.

Founded in 1946 by two Georgia Institute of Technology graduates in Atlanta, the company has grown from a small fire protection supply house into a national provider with more than 250 locations, more than 9,000 team members and operations spanning 47 states.

Pye-Barker plans to commemorate the milestone during the May 31 NASCAR race in Nashville, Tennessee, through its partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and driver John Hunter Nemechek. Nemechek’s No. 42 Pye-Barker Toyota Camry XSE will feature a retro-themed wrap that includes an 80th anniversary seal and the names of all 9,000-plus Pye-Barker employees.

The anniversary celebration also includes an “80 for 80” community giving challenge. Pye-Barker locations nationwide have committed to participating in at least 80 local community service and charitable initiatives during the year in recognition of the company’s 80th anniversary.

“I am humbled by Pye-Barker's impact on communities across the U.S. over the last 80 years. We've been privileged to serve countless customers, safeguard thousands of livelihoods and protect millions of lives thanks to our dedicated team,” said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker.

Built through the acquisition of more than 200 companies, Pye-Barker said its growth has expanded its expertise and strengthened its ability to deliver fire and life safety solutions to customers and communities nationwide.

Among the company’s recent milestones is its ALL In (Achieving Lasting Legacy Incentive) Ownership Program, which Pye-Barker said has made it the largest employee-owned company in the fire and life safety industry.

The company also highlighted its What Matters Community Impact Program, which unifies community-focused initiatives across its more than 250 branches. As part of that effort, Pye-Barker announced a 2026 partnership with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Additional achievements cited by the company include earning Great Place to Work Certification, continued placement on the Inc. 5000 ranking and reaching the No. 3 position on the SDM 100 ranking in the electronic security system industry.

“80 years, and our team is only just getting started,” Proctor said. “As we look forward to the next 80 years, we see tremendous opportunity for continued growth and the ability to deliver even better full-service life safety solutions for our customers.”