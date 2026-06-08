Pye-Barker Adds Fire Protection Specialists in Pacific Northwest Expansion

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired Fire Protection Specialists, a move the company announcedf will strengthen its fire protection services for customers in the Pacific Northwest.

The acquisition adds integrated fire protection services to Pye-Barker's existing fire alarm and security offerings in the region.

Based in Liberty Lake, Wash., and founded in 1999, Fire Protection Specialists provides installation and service of fire suppression and fire alarm systems for commercial and industrial customers across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and California. The company serves a range of sectors, including education, utilities, government and healthcare.

Fire Protection Specialists' offerings include system monitoring, inspections and testing, as well as fire extinguisher service. The company also provides clean agent fire suppression systems designed for high-value environments such as data centers, equipment vaults and MRI and CAT scan rooms.

In addition, the company specializes in automatic extinguishing systems for commercial kitchens and off-road fire suppression systems for heavy mobile equipment.

"We welcome the Fire Protection Specialists team to the Pye-Barker family with open arms," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "They have a longstanding reputation of expert care in their community, and that legacy was clear in every conversation we had with their team. As we join forces, I'm excited for us to strengthen our customer service in Washington and beyond."

Fire Protection Specialists' technicians and staff will continue serving customers throughout the Northwest following the transaction, according to the announcement.

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the acquisition.