Performance Systems Integration Acquires Commercial Fire Protection, Commercial Alarm & Detection

Performance Systems Integration, a subsidiary of Summit Fire & Security, has acquired substantially all of the assets of Commercial Fire Protection Inc. and Commercial Alarm & Detection.

The acquisition was announced by Summit Fire & Security, a subsidiary of Summit Companies. The transaction involved the purchase of substantially all assets of the two Mount Vernon, Wash.-based companies by Performance Systems Integration.

Commercial Fire Protection and Commercial Alarm & Detection serve customers throughout the North Puget Sound region. The family-owned companies are led by brothers Eric Sigmen and Roger Sigmen.

Founded in the late 1980s, Commercial Fire Protection provides inspection, testing, maintenance and repair services for fire sprinkler systems, fire extinguishers and other fire suppression systems across Whatcom, Skagit, Island, San Juan and Snohomish counties in Washington. Commercial Alarm & Detection provides installation, service and monitoring of fire alarm systems and security systems.

“From the day I met Eric, Roger, and the team, their dedication and commitment were immediately evident. They take tremendous pride in their work, deliver exceptional customer service, and bring a high level of expertise to every project,” said Jeremiah Hazzard, senior vice president of Summit Fire & Security.

Customers will continue to be served from the companies' existing Mount Vernon location following the acquisition, according to the announcement.

The combined organization will offer services including fire sprinklers, fire detection and alarm systems, security alarms, access control systems, alarm monitoring, fire extinguishers and special hazard fire suppression systems.

“It has been an unimaginable journey with Commercial, and I look forward to working with Summit and continuing to serve our customers throughout the beautiful Pacific Northwest,” said Roger Sigmen, vice president of Commercial Fire Protection and Commercial Alarm & Detection.

Eric Sigmen, president of Commercial Fire Protection and Commercial Alarm & Detection, said the companies are looking forward to joining Summit Fire & Security and pursuing future growth opportunities.

“We are very excited to join the Summit Fire & Security family and to work towards our growth goals under their leadership,” Eric Sigmen said.