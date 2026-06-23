NAPCO, BuildingReports Expand Fire Inspection Reporting Integration

NAPCO Security Technologies and BuildingReports have announced an enhanced integration between NAPCO's StarLink Fire Max2 cellular commercial fire alarm communicators and the BuildingReports inspection reporting platform.

The companies said the integration is designed to expand compliance documentation, reporting accuracy and system visibility for fire alarm dealers, including those serving multi-site and National Account customers. The solution will be showcased at the upcoming NFPA Expo in Las Vegas.

According to the companies, the StarLink Fire Max2 dual cell/IP communicator provides dual carrier connectivity across Verizon and AT&T networks with automatic carrier selection. As part of the integration, NAPCO has added a dedicated data path for BuildingReports that operates separately from the signal transmitted to the monitoring station.

The companies said the integration introduces capabilities intended to improve inspection workflows, data accuracy and system transparency. BuildingReports' barcode-based time and date stamping will be supplemented by electronic verification sourced directly from connected addressable devices.

BuildingReports and NAPCO also plan to expand the integration through BuildingReports' PanelScan service. Under the planned enhancement, StarLink Fire communicator data will be incorporated into inspection reports and the BuildingReports mobile app. The companies said the integration will allow users to review fire alarm control panel activity alongside inspection results within a single view.

The companies said future automated notifications from BuildingReports will be developed to alert building owners and facility managers to potential device issues or failures.

Additional planned development includes the pre-population of inspection data within BuildingReports using device information from integrated systems. The companies said the capability is intended to help technicians begin inspections with greater speed, accuracy and consistency.

BuildingReports said its platform enables technicians to capture fire and life-safety device data and generate inspection reports intended to support compliance requirements and identify corrective actions.

NAPCO said StarLink Fire Max2 communicators feature direct-to-carrier connectivity through the company's carrier relationships and establish secure VPN tunnels directly from cellular networks to NAPCO's UL-listed Network Operations Center and disaster recovery site. The company also noted the recent release of StarLink Direct, a central station-direct option designed to meet authority having jurisdiction and regional specifications for a no-NOC signal and supervision transmission path.

According to NAPCO, StarLink installations do not require panel reprogramming, an additional power supply or complex wiring. The company said BuildingReports integration can be enabled through a remote firmware upgrade for existing StarLink Fire Max2 communicators.

"As a leader in fire and life-safety communications, NAPCO is pleased to partner with BuildingReports to deliver greater connectivity, efficiency, and value to the marketplace," said David Sperber, director of sales for NAPCO. "By combining the proven performance of StarLink Cellular Communicators with BuildingReports' inspection and compliance platform, this collaboration helps fire alarm dealers streamline operations and better serve their customers."

"This partnership represents an important step forward in how inspection data is captured, validated, and applied," said Jason Kronz, CEO/CTO of BuildingReports. "By integrating with StarLink Fire Max2 and continuing to expand capabilities like device-level verification and PanelScan, we're building a smarter, more connected approach to compliance that evolves alongside the industry."

The companies said all StarLink Fire Max2 communicators currently in the field and available through distributors support the BuildingReports integration through a remote firmware upgrade and do not require hardware replacement.