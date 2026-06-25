Kidde Expands Manufacturer Rep Network With 2 Regional Partners

Hossley Lighting and Power Solutions and The Agency Sales will provide regional sales support for Kidde and Edwards Signaling commercial offerings.

Kidde has expanded its commercial sales network by appointing two new manufacturer representatives covering portions of the Midwest and South, with both firms also representing Edwards Signaling products.

Effective June 1, Hossley Lighting and Power Solutions will represent Kidde across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, while The Agency Sales will serve the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana markets.

Both firms will represent Edwards Signaling, whose portfolio includes audible and visual notification, control and initiating products for commercial life-safety applications.

According to Kidde, the appointments are intended to strengthen its commercial market presence through established regional sales organizations with relationships across electrical distributors, contractors, engineers, specifiers and end users.

Hossley Lighting and Power Solutions brings more than 40 years of experience in the electrical industry and represents more than 300 manufacturers across eight states in the South and Southeast. The company said its customer base includes distributors, electrical contractors, engineers and end users.

“Hossley’s reputation, regional reach and decades of experience in the electrical channel make them an ideal partner as we continue to expand Kidde and Edwards Signaling’s presence in the commercial market,” said Matt Piotrowski, Senior Director of U.S. Commercial Sales at Kidde.

Don Henderson, president and CEO of Hossley Lighting and Power Solutions, said the partnership gives customers throughout the company’s territory local access to Kidde’s commercial fire safety product line supported by the firm’s regional sales organization.

In the Midwest, The Agency Sales will represent Kidde throughout Chicago and Northwest Indiana. Founded in 2019, the company serves the Chicagoland, Northwest Indiana and Central Illinois markets through dedicated electrical and lighting divisions.

“The Agency Sales has built an impressive presence in one of the country’s most important electrical markets in a short amount of time,” Piotrowski said. “Their dual expertise in electrical and lighting, combined with the strength of their team, makes them a strong partner as we grow Kidde’s commercial business and Edwards Signaling in the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana markets.”

Andrew Gibson, principal at The Agency Sales, said the addition of Kidde and Edwards Signaling expands the company’s portfolio with fire and life-safety solutions that align with its customer-focused approach.

Both manufacturer representative agreements took effect June 1.