Pye-Barker Strengthens Connecticut Fire Protection Footprint

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired Hartford Sprinkler Co., expanding its fire protection capabilities in Connecticut and adding fire sprinkler expertise to its existing security and alarm operations in the state.

Hartford Sprinkler specializes in the design, installation, inspection and maintenance of fire sprinkler systems. The company also provides fire suppression services for commercial and residential customers.

“Providing the best quality fire sprinkler services to our community has driven us for the last 90 years,” said Kevin Kita, president of Hartford Sprinkler. “Joining Pye-Barker allows us to provide new services to our customers and communities to expand their protection while offering our team members new avenues for career growth.”

“A second-generation, family-owned business, Hartford Sprinkler has been serving local customers since 1933,” said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire & Safety. “Those family values speak to who we are at Pye-Barker. It’s all about caring for others and building something that lasts. That's why I'm so excited for Hartford Sprinkler's experts to join our team and work together to continue the legacy they've built.”

Hartford Sprinkler's local team will continue serving customers across the state following the acquisition. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.