Able Fire Prevention Adds Valley Fire Protection in Multi-State Expansion

Able Fire Prevention provides inspection, maintenance and installation services for fire alarms, sprinkler systems, fire extinguishers and other life safety systems across its service territory.

Able Fire Prevention of New York City has acquired Long Island-based Valley Fire Protection, expanding its fire and life safety services footprint across the Northeast and into Florida while strengthening support for national and multi-location customers.

The acquisition broadens Able Fire Prevention’s service coverage to New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Florida. According to an announcement, the expanded platform is designed to provide customers with a single point of contact, streamlined service coordination, consistent documentation and reporting, and compliant service delivery across all covered markets.

The combined organization provides a range of fire protection services, including fire extinguishers, fire alarms, sprinkler systems, special hazards systems, kitchen suppression systems, gas station suppression systems and emergency lighting.

Able Fire Prevention said its multi-state licensed team performs services without the use of subcontractors, enabling the company to deliver consistent service and support across its coverage area.

“This acquisition allows us to bring more locations, more services and more value to our customers while preserving the quality and reliability that define our company,” Adam Spindler, president and CEO of Able Fire Prevention, stated. “Our clients can expect seamless service, consistent communication and the confidence of working with one trusted partner across multiple states.”