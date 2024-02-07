FDNY upgrades fire boxes to modern Knightscope E-Phones

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- Knightscope, Inc., a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces that Fire Department New York (FDNY) issued a purchase order to upgrade 10 fire boxes at various schools from outdated analog wirelines to Knightscope’s solar, 4G wireless technologies.

Knightscope is seeing campuses transition away from traditional emergency call boxes to more reliable and cost-effective systems that use cellular and satellite communications powered by solar energy. Knightscope’s portfolio of K1 products provide clear voice connectivity with a flashing blue strobe to extend access to emergency services to remote locations.

Obsolete and non-functioning competitive devices are easily retrofitted with Knightscope technologies ensuring public safety is accessible, especially when a cell phone battery has died, or one is unfamiliar with the geography and cannot convey a precise location to first responders.