Pye-Barker Fire & Safety acquires Southern Burglar and Fire Alarm in South Carolina

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is expanding in South Carolina with the acquisition of well-respected and 99-year-old security solutions provider Southern Burglar and Fire Alarm, Co. The companies are excited to provide expanded services to existing customers through the partnership.

Southern Burglar and Fire Alarm, Co., headquartered in Belton, South Carolina, provides burglar alarm, fire alarm, CCTV, video surveillance and alarm monitoring services throughout Upstate South Carolina. The company was founded by W. Clarence Clinkscales, who owned a wholesale grocery distribution company before expanding into the alarms industry. Southern Burglar has built a legacy on doing what’s best for clients and employees over its nearly 100-year history.

“My grandfather got into ‘electric security’ in 1925 after his own business was broken into and robbed,” said Southern Burglar and Fire Alarm’s president Hack Clinkscales. “From that day forward, my grandfather set the foundation for our company’s values and principles, practicing honesty and integrity for our clients and employees, just as he would expect for his own family. After serving in World War II, my father Hack Clinkscales, Sr. became the second-generation owner/operator, and then I followed suit in 1975 after college. Our same core values are baked into the good people at Pye-Barker, and I trust them to carry on our legacy and keep the same feeling of being a local security provider.”

“Southern Burglar and Fire Alarm’s low customer attrition and low employee turnover are a direct result of the culture fostered by the Clinkscales family,” said Pye-Barker CEO Bart Proctor. “They had many choices when deciding to sell their business; it’s a privilege they chose to partner with Pye-Barker.”

With support and resources from Pye-Barker, day-to-day operations will continue under Southern Burglar’s leadership, highly skilled technicians and dedicated staff.