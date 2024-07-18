NFPA announces NCEIA as first NFPA Electrical Inspection Section Affiliate Chapter

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) announced the North Carolina Electrical Inspector Association (NCEIA) is the first Electrical Inspection Section Affiliate Chapter (EIS). The NCEIA will serve as a key resource for the state’s electrical inspection community, providing training, education, and networking opportunities.

“NFPA is pleased to welcome its first EIS Affiliate Chapter,” said Tim McClintock, NFPA regional electrical specialist. “Through this relationship, NFPA and the North Carolina electrical enforcement community can unite efforts, using our collective voice to help address today’s current and emerging electrical challenges to advance safety in the community. We look forward to adding many other chapters in the future.”

McClintock continued, “A strong electrical inspection program plays a vital role in safety and compliance with NFPA 70, National Electrical Code (NEC) and other codes, helping safeguard people and property from electrical-related hazards. The new NFPA EIS Affiliate Chapter actively supports electrical inspection professionals who are charged with understanding the NEC and how its requirements are applied, and is aimed at both meeting their unique needs, as well as preserving the independent voices of those engaged in electrical inspections.”

NFPA EIS Affiliate Chapters will help build a community where professionals can foster relationships, share ideas, and address the continuously changing electrical industry landscape.

“Electrical inspection is an essential element to advancing community safety, ensuring compliance with the National Electrical Code and an effective electrical system of safety, “said Tony Benton, North Carolina Electrical Inspector Association president. “The North Carolina electrical inspection community is pleased to be working closely with NFPA to meet today’s electrical safety challenges head on, help expand our impact, and position the chapter for the future.”

Electrical inspection members of an NFPA EIS Affiliate Chapter may qualify for the NFPA Electrical Inspection Membership, which automatically includes membership in the NFPA Electrical Inspection Section that offers benefits such as participation in the code development process, special programming and products, code changes training, events, and more.