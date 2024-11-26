Craig Dever to serve as DMP's new National Account Director

Craig Dever has joined DMP as a National Account Director. He has an exceptional record in sales and leadership serving global technology companies.

Previously, Dever was Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Inovonics, where he fulfilled various sales, marketing, and sales management roles for the past 20 years.

“I’m excited to be at DMP because this role fits well with my experience, and I’ve always been very impressed with DMP products,” said Dever. “Coming from Inovonics, I have heard firsthand how well regarded DMP is in the marketplace.”

As an expert in building long-term business relationships, he will be an excellent addition to the National Accounts team. His depth of knowledge in product development and sales initiatives makes him well-suited to provide white-glove service to mutually beneficial partnerships.