DMP appoints Steve Crump as Regional Sales Manager, Indiana

Steve Crump has joined DMP as the Regional Sales Manager for the Indiana territory. He will provide ongoing service and support to DMP dealers throughout the state. The addition of this role represents a restructuring of DMP sales regions, designed to further elevate personalized service to dealers.

Crump has 25 years of experience in technology supporting all aspects of channel and B2B sales. He previously served at Konica Minolta as a video security solutions executive with a primary focus on education and government verticals. He has experience selling and marketing to a variety of vertical industries.

“I am excited to represent a product made in the USA,” said Crump. “DMP’s commitment to dealer success and end-user satisfaction is the reason I chose to join the team.”

Crump is based in the Indianapolis area. His range of expertise makes him well-suited to provide exceptional service to DMP dealers.