LifeSafety Management Inc. celebrates 30 years in fire protection services

LifeSafety Management Inc., a Fortis brand and provider of fire protection services, is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary, a huge milestone in the company's history. This milestone marks three decades of dedicated service to the communities of South Florida. Over the years, LifeSafety Management has become a trusted partner in ensuring the safety and security of countless businesses through its comprehensive fire protection solutions.

"When I first started working at LifeSafety in 1997, I wouldn't have expected to be where we are now," says Peter Shull, Senior Director of Operations at LifeSafety Management. "Our dedication to our customers has taken us far, bringing us steady business and helping us establish a greater footprint in our Florida market."

This news comes at a pivotal time of accomplishments and growth, including becoming part of the Fortis Fire & Safety family of brands, a nationwide company bringing together fire, safety, and security companies under one umbrella.

"By LifeSafety Management joining forces with Fortis, our company has become even better. Our shared goal of putting people first has aligned our efforts in training our team to best serve customers every day," says Rich Ennis, CEO and Founder of Fortis Fire & Safety, the parent company of LifeSafety Management. "Our success is rooted in the strong relationships we've cultivated with our clients and our community. With a shared commitment to putting people first, we continually invest in safety, innovative technology, and team training to ensure we're delivering top-tier service every day. This anniversary is not only a celebration of our journey so far but also a promise to uphold our dedication to exceptional fire protection and integrated security services for many years to come."

