Honeywell Acquires Li-ion Tamer to Boost Fire Safety Capabilities

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) announced it has acquired the Li-ion Tamer business from Nexceris, a move that strengthens its portfolio of fire life safety technologies within the company’s Building Automation segment. Li-ion Tamer provides advanced off-gas detection solutions for lithium-ion batteries, helping prevent thermal runaway events that can lead to catastrophic fires.

The acquisition, which builds on a five-year strategic partnership between Honeywell and Nexceris, is expected to be immediately accretive to Honeywell’s financials. The Li-ion Tamer technology uses early warning sensors to detect off-gassing from batteries — a precursor to thermal runaway — offering facilities up to 30 minutes of advance warning before a potential fire. The solution is already trusted by leading battery OEMs around the world.

“As lithium-ion battery use grows rapidly across data centers, EV infrastructure, and grid-scale energy storage, the risk of fire is increasing in parallel,” said Billal Hammoud, president and CEO of Honeywell’s Building Automation segment. “Li-ion Tamer’s early warning technology has been revolutionary for our customers and partners over the last five years. Building on our legacy partnership, the acquisition of this product suite will position Honeywell as a leader in early gas detection and battery fire prevention.”

With demand for lithium-ion batteries projected to grow more than 30% annually through 2030 — reaching a market value over $400 billion — safety solutions for energy storage systems are becoming increasingly vital across a range of industries, including renewable energy and cloud computing.

The Li-ion Tamer product line, which includes more than 30 global patents, will be integrated into Honeywell’s Building Automation business. The acquisition complements Honeywell’s existing fire detection offerings such as the VESDA advanced smoke detection system and its Connected Life Safety Services platform, which leverages the Honeywell Forge IoT framework to optimize fire system management.

This transaction follows a series of recent strategic actions by Honeywell aimed at driving organic growth and streamlining its portfolio. Since December 2023, Honeywell has announced $13.5 billion in accretive acquisitions, including the Access Solutions business from Carrier Global.