DMP announces appointment of four new sales executives
DMP announced the appointment of four new sales team members this month, including a new Director of Sales, North Central, and three new Regional Sales Managers.
Marc Turner to Serve as Director of Sales, North Central
Marc Turner has joined DMP as the Director of Sales for the North Central area. He will direct and support the regional sales managers in the Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, and Upper Midwest territories.
Turner has over 20 years of experience in the security industry, including sales management and general management. He started out as a technician, then transitioned into sales.
“I’ve been in this industry a long time, and I enjoy what I do,” said Turner. “I’ve had some very influential people in my life tell me that I should look at the manufacturing side of the business. When I wanted to make a change and do something different, I reached out to DMP. I’m looking forward to joining the team. I’m excited to be part of it.”
Turner installed DMP products early in his career and has worked with numerous people who sell DMP products in the jewelry and banking markets. Most recently, Turner served as a sales director at Securitas Technology. He’s also worked with Tyco, Brinks, Guardian Protection, and ADT.
Turner is based in the Indianapolis area and has held multiple positions in the Indiana chapter of the ESA. He joins DMP as part of a new sales management initiative that restructured territories to elevate the personalized service to dealers.
Fred Bohr to Serve as Regional Sales Manager, Upper Midwest
Fred Bohr has joined DMP as the Regional Sales Manager for the Upper Midwest territory. He will provide ongoing service and support to DMP dealers in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan.
“I made the choice to come to DMP for multiple reasons,” said Bohr. “First, I have been familiar with DMP and their stellar reputation in our industry for a very long time. Second, the culture of DMP is aligned with mine. Placing value on charity, kindness, volunteerism, work/life balance, and integrity is as important as profits. Third, DMP is a family-owned and -operated business answering to Main Street and not Wall Street. Fourth, DMP creates world-class products that are backwards compatible as advancements are made.”
Bohr has had sales and leadership experience in alarms, access control, video surveillance, and retail loss prevention products. His wide variety of expertise makes him a valuable part of the DMP team.
Robert Ceolin to Serve as Regional Sales Manager, New England
Robert Ceolin has joined DMP as the Regional Sales Manager for the New England territory. He will provide ongoing service and support to DMP dealers in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.
With over 35 years of experience in the physical security industry, Ceolin is a seasoned sales and operations leader who is passionate about delivering innovative and customized solutions. As a sales manager, he oversaw the sales strategy, execution, and growth for a portfolio of security products, including video surveillance, access control, and identity management systems.
“All the history and the time this company has been in business, that’s something that drew me to DMP,” said Ceolin. “The innovation in the products of DMP also brought me here.”
His expertise includes operations management, customer relationship management, team building, account management, and closed-circuit television. He has a proven track record of expanding market share and building long-term partnerships with key accounts and stakeholders. Ceolin also has a strong technical background in physical security, with integration into third-party products and multiple skills in electronic security systems.
Tonya Hartline to Serve as Regional Sales Manager, Mid-Atlantic
Tonya Hartline has joined DMP as the regional sales manager for the Mid-Atlantic territory. She will provide ongoing service and support to DMP dealers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.
“I’ve been in the security industry for my entire career,” said Hartline. “I am excited to be part of such a well-respected industry brand that values integrity and produces quality products.”
Hartline has over 20 years of experience in the security industry. She has worked in almost all aspects of the business, including distribution, manufacturing, and integration sales. She is based in the Washington, D.C.–Baltimore area and will provide exceptional service to DMP dealers.