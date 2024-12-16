DMP announces appointment of four new sales executives

Marc Turner has joined DMP as the Director of Sales for the North Central area. He will direct and support the regional sales managers in the Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, and Upper Midwest territories.

Turner has over 20 years of experience in the security industry, including sales management and general management. He started out as a technician, then transitioned into sales.

“I’ve been in this industry a long time, and I enjoy what I do,” said Turner. “I’ve had some very influential people in my life tell me that I should look at the manufacturing side of the business. When I wanted to make a change and do something different, I reached out to DMP. I’m looking forward to joining the team. I’m excited to be part of it.”

Turner installed DMP products early in his career and has worked with numerous people who sell DMP products in the jewelry and banking markets. Most recently, Turner served as a sales director at Securitas Technology. He’s also worked with Tyco, Brinks, Guardian Protection, and ADT.

Turner is based in the Indianapolis area and has held multiple positions in the Indiana chapter of the ESA. He joins DMP as part of a new sales management initiative that restructured territories to elevate the personalized service to dealers.