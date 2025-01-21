Classic Fire + Life Safety welcomes Mike Farren as Chief Executive Officer

Classic Fire + Life Safety welcomes today Mike Farren as its Chief Executive Officer. With more than 34 years of experience in the fire protection, life safety, and security industries, Mike is a well-known and respected leader in the field. Hired in 1990 as a sprinkler fitter, he has since held many roles, including most recently serving as President and CEO of Vipond Inc. He has also been the Chairman of the Board of the Canadian Automatic Sprinkler Association.

“I’m thrilled to join the Classic Fire + Life Safety team and collaborate with such talented individuals who are passionate about making a difference,” says Farren. “Together, we will build on the company’s strong foundation and continue to create an organization that employees are proud to be part of. I can’t wait to meet the entire team and see what we can achieve together.”

Mike has joined the Classic team at a time of significant growth. Since its founding in 2021 as a merger of FCFP and Classic Fire Protection, Classic Fire + Life Safety has united with 7 additional companies—bringing together regional industry leaders across Canada to become one of the country's largest and fastest-growing fire and safety companies.

“Over his career, Mike has built strong relationships with employees, clients, and partners,” said Zac McIsaac, Managing Partner of McCain Capital Partners and Chairman of Classic Fire + Life Safety. “Mike is known throughout the industry for his values-based leadership and people-first approach. With his experience and proven leadership, I’m confident he will build on Classic’s strong foundation, empower our employees, strengthen our commitment to clients, and guide us into the next phase of growth as we continue to expand our reach and deliver exceptional value.”

Learn more about Classic Fire + Life Safety at classicfls.com.