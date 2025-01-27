Erin Barsanti to serve as DMP's new National Account Director

Erin Barsanti has joined DMP as National Account Director. Through her years of experience managing key accounts, she has received recognition for consistent, exceptional results.

Having been in the security industry since 2011, Barsanti has extensive experience with major companies like Brivo and Alarm.com. Her expertise includes managing sales cycles, expanding reseller networks, and driving significant growth.

“I chose DMP because of its excellent reputation in the security industry and the company’s strong values,” said Barsanti. “DMP stands out for its honesty, integrity, and innovative approach. I’m also drawn to its focus on teamwork and generosity, as well as the way DMP fosters a positive work culture that benefits employees, dealers, and the broader community.”

Barsanti is based in the Washington, D.C. area. She has worked closely with many DMP dealers throughout her career. “DMP solutions are known for their reliability, ease of use, and innovative features. I’m excited to now be a part of the team that supports such a strong product lineup.”