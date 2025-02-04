Melissa Fischer to serve as DMP's new Regional Sales Manager, Illinois

Melissa Fischer has joined DMP as the Regional Sales Manager for Illinois. She will provide ongoing service and support to DMP dealers throughout the state. The addition of this role represents an expansion of the DMP sales team, designed to further elevate personalized service to dealers.

“DMP’s outstanding commitment to providing both customers and employees with service, support, and resources is unmatched,” said Fischer. “I am excited to join a team that puts the customer first in everything they do. The DMP values of responsiveness, integrity, and innovation align with my own, and I look forward to putting them into action in my new role.”

Fischer is based in the Chicago area. She has worked in sales roles on both the integrator and manufacturing sides of the security industry, with experience across a number of solutions and verticals, including video, access control, intrusion, and more.