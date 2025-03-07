Kidde and iHeartMedia team to ignite awareness for home safety

Kidde has announced the expansion of its Cause For Alarm program through a collaboration with The Home Depot and iHeartMedia to promote home safety. The collaboration aims to close the fire and CO safety education gap and help keep communities safe through local events hosted at designated The Home Depot stores and promotional support from iHeartMedia across the country. The campaign also includes donations to local fire departments for distribution to those in need.

Since launching in 2022, Cause For Alarm has been helping families prioritize fire and CO safety by ensuring they have working smoke and CO alarms and a fire escape plan in place. In 2023, the brand launched “Beeps That Last, Get Out Fast” to help children learn what to do in the event of a house fire. The song was reimagined this past October, turning it into an emotional call-to-action titled “The Living Jingle,” sung by children directly affected by house fires.