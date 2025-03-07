Kidde and iHeartMedia team to ignite awareness for home safety
Kidde has announced the expansion of its Cause For Alarm program through a collaboration with The Home Depot and iHeartMedia to promote home safety. The collaboration aims to close the fire and CO safety education gap and help keep communities safe through local events hosted at designated The Home Depot stores and promotional support from iHeartMedia across the country. The campaign also includes donations to local fire departments for distribution to those in need.
Since launching in 2022, Cause For Alarm has been helping families prioritize fire and CO safety by ensuring they have working smoke and CO alarms and a fire escape plan in place. In 2023, the brand launched “Beeps That Last, Get Out Fast” to help children learn what to do in the event of a house fire. The song was reimagined this past October, turning it into an emotional call-to-action titled “The Living Jingle,” sung by children directly affected by house fires.
Knowing that nearly 60% of home fire deaths occur in properties without working smoke alarms, the brand has donated more than $6.4 million dollars of smoke and CO alarms to communities in need across North America just in the last three years. On Thursday, February 27, Kidde hosted a breakfast in New York City, honoring the FDNY, where it announced another product donation of more than $400,000 to be distributed across the greater New York area. Additionally, iHeartMedia New York donated $25,000 to the FDNY Foundation through their iHeartIMPACT program.
This year, Kidde will host home safety events in New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, engaging with communities on a personal level and sharing life-saving information around fire and CO. Attendees will be encouraged to sign the new “Cause For Alarm” pledge to commit to practicing safety at home, putting what they learned from the brand into action. The first event took place on Saturday, March 1, at The Home Depot in the Bronx, NY. It featured giveaways, entertainment from iHeartMedia New York, and engaging fire safety activities with Kidde and the FDNY. Hundreds of community members attended, enjoying a hands-on home safety experience with their families.
“Our partners at The Home Depot and iHeartMedia have been with us since the inception of Cause For Alarm, helping to ensure life-saving devices are installed in homes everywhere,” said Ivanette Bonilla, Chief Communications and Government Relations Officer for Kidde. “While these relationships aren’t new, the way we are approaching home safety together is. These local events help make fire and CO safety approachable, accessible, and fun for families.”
“We are incredibly excited to continue our partnership with Kidde to help ensure fire and CO safety is a priority for everyone, especially those who may not have direct access to the resources they need,” said Steve DeLusant, Regional Manager for iHeartMedia New York. “By leveraging iHeartMedia’s nationwide platform, we have the opportunity to spread Kidde’s messaging far and wide.”
“It’s our goal to ensure customers are equipped with fire and CO safety devices and to help educate residents on how they can better protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Allison Snow, Associate Merchant for The Home Depot. “Through our collaboration with Kidde, we can drive life-saving impact in the communities we serve, and we’re proud to be a part of that.”
To learn more about Cause For Alarm, visit CauseForAlarm.org. For more information about Kidde, visit kidde.com or follow @KiddeFireSafety on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.