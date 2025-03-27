Mike Moschitta to serve as DMP's Regional Sales Manager, Ozarks

Mike Moschitta has joined DMP as the Regional Sales Manager for the Ozarks territory. He will provide ongoing service and support to DMP dealers in Missouri and Arkansas, including the St. Louis metro area.

“I chose DMP because of their impeccable reputation for the last 50 years in the security industry. Their dedication to taking care of the customer first and fast aligns with how I like to operate,” said Moschitta. “DMP’s commitment to their customers and giving back to the community is something I admire and am excited to be a part of. I am looking forward to furthering their values with my DMP partners and colleagues.”

Moschitta has held various roles in the low voltage industry for over 25 years. Most recently, he served as Regional Sales Manager for Brivo cloud access control. He started out as a technician on the integrator side of the industry, moving into leadership roles in service, operations, and sales. He also has experience with inside sales for distributors. His expertise includes intrusion systems, CCTV video, fire alarms, and access control.