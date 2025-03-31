First Alert and Google Nest announce connected life-safety partnership

First Alert, a fire-safety brand owned by Resideo, and Google Home today announced a new life-safety collaboration. The new First Alert Smart Smoke & Carbon Monoxide (CO) Alarm is compatible with the Nest Protect Smart Smoke & CO Alarm​. Existing Nest users can add a First Alert Smart Smoke & CO Alarm in the Google Home app to extend their existing coverage or replace an expiring Nest Alarm for seamless coverage. ​​​

The First Alert smart, two-in-one alarm can connect with Nest Protect Smoke & CO Alarms, and if one alarm sounds, all connected and compatible alarms​ ​will alert families to the danger, whether at home or away. The new First Alert smart alarm also offers essential safety checkups, critical safety alerts, and the ability to silence alarms within both the First Alert and Google Home apps.

“At Google Home we're deeply committed to building a platform that makes it easy to set up, control, and automate all of your smart home devices in one place,” said Anish Kattukaran, Chief Product Officer at Google Home & Nest. “The Nest Protect has been one of our most beloved devices, and we are excited to be partnering with established industry leaders like First Alert so users can manage more of their safety devices together for a safer and more protected home.”

The new First Alert alarm was designed for easy installation so that Nest Protect customers can seamlessly replace their devices or extend their smart coverage in the Google Home app. More information about the First Alert and Google Nest collaboration is available on the Google Nest Community blog .

New First Alert Smart Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm

The smart, two-in-one alarm offers Precision Detection advanced sensing technology to provide early warning and detection. The technology addresses modern home construction and design trends, as fires burn hotter and faster in homes built with more open spaces and furnished with lighter, synthetic materials.

The First Alert Smart Smoke & CO Alarm and First Alert App experience offer a broad Wi-Fi range, easy alarm testing, and a seven-day, low-battery warning to eliminate low-battery chirps. It also provides:

Critical Safety Alerts. Voice alerts describe the type and location of the emergency within the home, and mobile alerts provide awareness when away from the home.

Heads-up Early Warning. Voice and app alerts provide an early indicator of an emerging smoke or CO event before it becomes an emergency, and the alarm can be silenced via the First Alert or Google Home apps.

Voice and app alerts provide an early indicator of an emerging smoke or CO event before it becomes an emergency, and the alarm can be silenced via the First Alert or Google Home apps. Interconnected System. The alarm’s wired and wireless interconnectivity ensures that when one alarm sounds, all compatible alarms will sound to notify the home of the smoke or CO emergency. This exclusive synchronized alert system provides comprehensive coverage with compatible alarms and enables a non-connected First Alert smoke or CO alarm to signal with the First Alert app.

“First Alert branded products have been trusted to protect homes for 65 years, and partnering with the well-known Google Nest brand will provide an essential solution to help save lives,” said Pat Tessier, Vice President of Product Development for First Alert and Honeywell Home solutions at Resideo. “A trusted life-safety ecosystem is a necessity, and our new First Alert Smart Smoke & CO Alarm with its dual-app experience and interconnected system can help homeowners be alerted to a fire or CO emergency whether at home or away.”

The First Alert Smart Smoke & CO Alarm will be available in hardwired or battery-powered options in the coming months through U.S. and Canadian retailers, on the Google Store, and on FirstAlert.com for $129.99 (projected U.S. MSRP). It also will be available through Resideo’s professional distribution partners, including the electrical channel and builder partners.

Customers can pre-order the First Alert Smart Smoke & CO Alarm now at FirstAlert.com.