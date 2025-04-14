NAPCO appoints Jon Nevison as Director of OEM Business Development

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., a leading manufacturer of security, commercial fire, access control, and locking solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Nevison as Director of OEM Business Development for Napco Access.

In this new role, Nevison will focus on expanding sales opportunities and cultivating relationships across Napco Access’ OEM product portfolio, with a concentration on mechanical and electronic hardware solutions and API-driven OEM integrations. He will report to Peter Lowenstein, Vice President of Sales, Napco Access.

A proven relationship builder with decades of success across the security, fire, access control, and locking industries, Nevison brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight. Leveraging Napco’s leading technologies — including Alarm Lock Electronic Access Locking, Marks USA Mechanical Locking and Architectural Hardware, and Continental Access Control Panels, Software, and ACaaS Platforms — he will tailor OEM solutions to meet diverse customer requirements. Nevison’s enterprise-wide approach will help navigate complex needs, drive competitive advantage, and deliver value to both the company and its OEM partners.

"I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Jon Nevison for many years in the industry," said Peter Lowenstein, Vice President of Sales, Napco Access. "His deep understanding of security technologies, combined with his ability to forge strong, strategic relationships, makes him the ideal leader to drive our OEM business forward."

Feel free to reach out to Jon for your OEM requirements, or to welcome him in his new role, contact him at [email protected] or cell 631-263-3914, or for more NAPCO Security Technologies information, visit www.napcosecurity.com.