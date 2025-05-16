Century Fire Protection expands geographic footprint to Western U.S.

Founded in 1998 and based in Salt Lake City, Utah, TST is a fire sprinkler installation company serving the northern region of Utah. TST provides fire sprinkler system design, installation, inspection, and repair services to a wide variety of commercial clients and large-scale warehouse distribution property owners.

Headquartered in St. George, Utah, and established in 2014, Alliance designs and installs fire sprinkler and other suppression systems, alarms, and extinguishers for commercial and industrial clients in the southern region of Utah.

“The addition of these companies establishes a new geographic beachhead, providing Century with an attractive growth platform in the Western U.S.,” said Richard Deeb, CEO of Century. “TST and Alliance collectively bring comprehensive coverage across the state of Utah, with an opportunity to better serve their clients by adding broader service capabilities and expanding into adjacent markets in the coming years. We welcome the TST and Alliance teams to the Century family and are excited to add them as partners in driving further growth across our combined operations.”